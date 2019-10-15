Patricia A. Traynham (1955 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "To the Family: You have our deepest sympathy. RIP Pat!."
    - Rita Matthews & Family
  • "To the Family: We were so sorry to hear of your loss. You..."
    - Sandra Webb-Williams & Family
    - Pamela Turpin and Family
  • "MY FRIEND YOU WILL BE MISSED DEARLY BUT YOU ARE HOME WITH..."
Service Information
Tebbutt and Frederick Memorial Home
633 Central Avenue
Albany, NY
12206
(518)-489-4454
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Metropolitan Baptist Church
105 Second St.
Albany, NY
View Map
Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:45 AM
Metropolitan Baptist Church
105 Second St
Albany, NY
View Map
Obituary
Traynham, Patricia A. ALBANY Patricia A. Traynham born on September 19, 1955, in Albany to the late Charles Traynham and Bernice Wesley Traynham, went home to be with the Lord on October 7, 2019. A service will be held, lead by Pastor David Traynham in honor of Patricia's life, on Friday, October 18, in the Metropolitan Baptist Church, 105 Second St., Albany. Viewing will be from 9-10:45 a.m., with the service starting thereafter. Visit sbfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 15, 2019
