Patricia A. Wambach
Wambach, Patricia A. VALATIE Patricia A. Wambach, 66 of Valatie and formerly of Nassau, passed away on October 13, 2020, at Albany Medical Center. The daughter of the late Priscilla (Devlin) Visconti, she was born in Nassau and resided there for most of her life. Patricia was a graduate of Memorial Hospital Nursing School and was a registered nurse for 44 years with most of her time spent at St. Peter's Hospital. She is survived by her husband Albert K. Wambach; sons, Aric C. (Melissa) Wambach of Valatie and Justin M. (Nicole) Wambach of Wynantskill; brother, Michael (Carla) DeGeorge of Brooklyn, Iowa; sister, Cynthia (Joseph) Kenyon of Castleton and several nieces. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home, 11 Elm St., Nassau on Saturday from 4-7 p.m. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Valatie Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 242, Valatie, NY, 12184. Online condolences may be offered at Mooneyfunralhome.com




Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home
11 Elm Street
Nassau, NY 12123
(518) 766-3828
