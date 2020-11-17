1/
Patricia A. Zagraniczny
1959 - 2020
Zagraniczny, Patricia A. CASTLETON Patricia A. Zagraniczny, 61 of Castleton, passed away on November 12, 2020, at Albany Medical Center. She was born in Hudson, on May 21, 1959, the daughter of Helen (Geoffrey) Dykeman and the late David Dykeman. She worked as a manager in a medical office prior to starting a family. Patty was a caring, loving person, who would take care of anyone in need. Animals also held a special place in her heart having just rescued two puppies three months ago. She was also a huge Disney fan, and an avid collector of Disney memorabilia. Her and her husband John enjoyed traveling, especially to Hawaii. Above all else, she was devoted to her family and her faith. Patricia is survived by her loving husband, John; her son Jonathan Melius and his wife Nicole; her daughter Abigail Zagraniczny and her significant other Matthew; and two grandsons, Colton and Jackson. She is also survived by her mother Helen Dykeman; and her brother David Dykeman and his wife Maureen. In addition to her father, she was also predeceased by her two infants, Jordan and Emily; and her sister-in-law, Reggie Zagraniczny. Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 20, at 12 p.m. in the Bates & Anderson-Redmond & Keeler Funeral Home, 110 Green St., Hudson. Interment will follow in St. Thomas Cemetery in Churchtown. Visitation hours will also be on Friday in the funeral home and will begin at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a local animal rescue or shelter of one's choice. For directions or to leave a message of condolence please visit www.batesanderson.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 17, 2020.
