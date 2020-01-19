|
Flavin, Patricia Ann HALFMOON Patricia Ann Flavin of Halfmoon, passed away on January 15, 2020, at Van Rensselaer Manor. The staff there are angels and she treasured each and every one of them. Pat was born in Cohoes on April 10, 1943, to Butch and Agnes Flavin. She will be joining them, her sister Mary Agnes and Aunt Franny now. She is survived by her daughter Anne (Flavin) Chard; her grandson Scott (Kylie) Chard; and her great- grandchildren, Brooke and Brayden. She was Aunt Pat to Marnie Carpenter (Michael), Julie Shea and countless others. Shea Carpenter was her great-niece but more like her grandchild, they were so close. Pat loved her life in her "country house" with Skip McDonald, Mary Keefe and Katie. She enjoyed yardwork, shopping for a bargain and knitting. So many people wear her scarves around their neck. Pat was a good friend and neighbor to all on Reservoir Street and Briski Lane. A very special thanks to Sharon Flavin and her timely visit that allowed us precious time to make more memories with Pat. The Hospice staff provided comfort, support and she loved her time with each and every one of them. Relatives and friends are invited to attend both the calling hours at Marra Funeral Home on Monday, January 20, from 4-7 p.m. and a celebration of Pat's life the following day from 5-8 p.m. at the American Legion Post 476 in Cohoes.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 19, 2020