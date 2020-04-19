Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Ann Heisler. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Heisler, Patricia Ann SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. Patricia Ann Heisler, daughter of the late Albert and Shirley (Enright) Petell, passed away on April 17, 2020, at the age of 83 in South Daytona, Fla. Pinky, as she liked to be called later in life, suffered from Parkinson's Disease. Patricia was born in Pittsfield, Mass. and later moved to North Greenbush where she raised her family. After working for 20 years at SUNY Administration Services for the state of New York, Patricia retired and relocated to Florida. Upon retirement, Patricia studied at the Edgar Cayce Institute for Intuitive Studies where she was trained as an expert Tarot Cards and Palm reader and Reiki healer. Patricia is survived by her children, Kim Straight DiLallo, Michele Ennis (Kerry), Scott Heisler (Lisa), and Adam Heisler (Deirdre); grandchildren, Carissa Heisler Dixon, Arica Heisler Coursey, Travis Ennis, Kala Ennis, Alyssa Heisler Steele, Kirianna Heisler, Alexander Heisler, and Nicholas Heisler; three great-grandchildren; brother Robert Petell; and sister Christine Petell Glazar. She was predeceased by her former husband Paul Heisler. Donations in her honor may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.



