Henderson, Patricia Ann MENANDS Patricia Ann Henderson, 82, of Menands, beloved wife of the late Lawrence Robert Henderson, died on Sunday, September 8, 2019, with her ever loving family surrounding her. Born in Albany on August 9, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Donald and Clarinda (Dupree) Wills. She was the owner and proprietor of Poppy's Place in Menands with her husband, Larry, for over 40 years, before retiring. Patricia is survived by her loving children, Debra (Nick) DiBiase, Lawrence (Wendy) Henderson, Keith (Melissa) Henderson, Tracy (Terry) Mahar, Susan (John) Zongrone, and Shawn Henderson; and a stepdaughter, Brenda Thompson. She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren, Ryan (Kara) Keelen, Heather (Mike) Pakatar, Andrew Henderson, Erin (Kevin) Smith, Brianna (Dave) Coughlin, Tia (Steve) Nunziato, Tayler DiBiase, Bradley Mahar, Alexandra Mahar, Katherine Zongrone, Caitlyn Mahar, Sara Zongrone, and Caroline Downs; and great-grandchildren, Hadley, Liam, Eloise, Adrianna, Justin, Hannah, Angelina, Kaydence, and soon to be Landon. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, who passed away on May 24, 2000, Patricia was preceded in death by her siblings, Donna Wills Leninger, John Wills, and Warren Wills. Memorial services will be held on Friday, September 13, at 12 p.m. in the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Road, Latham. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Pat's family on Friday, September 13, from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. in the funeral home prior to the memorial service. Interment with her beloved Larry will be in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. Those wishing to remember Patricia in a special way may make contributions in her name to the Community Hospice, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019