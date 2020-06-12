Johnson, Patricia Ann ALBANY Patricia Ann Johnson, 71, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2020, surrounded by her two sons, Derek and Henry Jr. Services for Mrs. Johnson will be on Saturday, June 13, in the Walls Temple AME Zion Church, 27 Delaware St., Albany with visitation from 10-11 a.m. Due to COVID-19, all are asked to walk-through, view, and exit. Interment will be in the Graceland Cemetery.