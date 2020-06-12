Patricia Ann Johnson
Johnson, Patricia Ann ALBANY Patricia Ann Johnson, 71, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2020, surrounded by her two sons, Derek and Henry Jr. Services for Mrs. Johnson will be on Saturday, June 13, in the Walls Temple AME Zion Church, 27 Delaware St., Albany with visitation from 10-11 a.m. Due to COVID-19, all are asked to walk-through, view, and exit. Interment will be in the Graceland Cemetery.




Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Walls Temple AME Zion Church
JUN
13
Service
11:00 AM
Walls Temple AME Zion Church
Funeral services provided by
Garland Bros Funeral Home
75 Clinton Ave
Albany, NY 12210
(518) 434-3887
