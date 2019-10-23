Patricia Ann Lilkas

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Ann Lilkas.
Service Information
Ray Funeral Service, Inc.
59 Seaman Ave
Castleton on Hudson, NY
12033
(518)-732-7663
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Ray Funeral Service, Inc.
59 Seaman Ave
Castleton on Hudson, NY 12033
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Ray Funeral Service, Inc.
59 Seaman Ave
Castleton on Hudson, NY 12033
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Lilkas, Patricia Ann CASTLETON Patricia Ann Lilkas, born on April 5, 1937, passed away on October 21, 2019, after a long illness. She was the daughter of the late Patrick and Agatha Corrigan; and was also predeceased by siblings, Mary, Sally, Bernadette and Patrick. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Gerald R. Lilkas; daughters, Dawn Goodall (Roger), Cindy Bevens, and Debbie Brewer (Tiger); sons, Jerry and Tom (Jean); a sister Betty Lee; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Her funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, October 24, in the Ray Funeral Home, Castleton. Friends may call at the funeral home prior to the service on Thursday from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

logo
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.