Lilkas, Patricia Ann CASTLETON Patricia Ann Lilkas, born on April 5, 1937, passed away on October 21, 2019, after a long illness. She was the daughter of the late Patrick and Agatha Corrigan; and was also predeceased by siblings, Mary, Sally, Bernadette and Patrick. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Gerald R. Lilkas; daughters, Dawn Goodall (Roger), Cindy Bevens, and Debbie Brewer (Tiger); sons, Jerry and Tom (Jean); a sister Betty Lee; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Her funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, October 24, in the Ray Funeral Home, Castleton. Friends may call at the funeral home prior to the service on Thursday from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 23, 2019