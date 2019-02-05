Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Luther, Patricia Ann LATHAM Patricia Ann (Griffin) Luther, 73 of Latham, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 3, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital with her loving family by her side. Born in Cohoes on September 9, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Patrick and Mary Griffin. She is survived by her dear husband Robert P. Luther, with whom she shared nearly 50 years of marriage. Her memory also lives on in their two children, Aimee (Larry) Richardson of Loudonville, and Gregory Luther of Latham; her grandchildren, Grace, Ben, and Ryan Richardson, her sister, Maureen (late Steve) Maswich of Clifton Park; her nephews, Stephen Maswich, Christopher (Brenda) Maswich, and Patrick (Andrea) Maswich; and her longtime best friend, Linda Peterson. She was preceded in death by her nephew, Danny Maswich. Patricia enjoyed reading all sorts of books and traveling. She took many trips to Europe visiting her favorite places; England and Ireland. Most importantly, she took much pride in being a mother and grandmother, and loved spending time with those who meant the most to her. Patricia's family would like to thank Dr. Donna Heffernan and her team at Homemedical Associates, Tiffany Novogrodski of the Eddy, and Eleanor George and the wonderful team of home care professionals who provided comfort and support. A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 8, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, Latham. In honor of Patricia's love for animals, those who wish to remember her in a special way may consider a donation to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. Please visit





2013 Broadway

Watervliet , NY 12189-2225

