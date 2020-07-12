1/
Patricia Ann Madaio-Reuman
Madaio-Reuman, Patricia Ann MAUI, Hawaii Patricia Ann Madaio-Reuman, 78, died on June 19, 2020, in Maui, Hawaii. Patricia was born on November 22, 1941, to late Patrick and Anna Madaio and grew up in Watervliet. After raising four children, Patricia obtained her nursing degree and worked as a registered nurse practicing hospice care and at Club Med. Patricia retired to Maui, Hawaii where she could be surrounded by beauty while she lived out her simple and healthy lifestyle. Patricia is survived by four children, one brother, two sisters and two grandchildren. A private celebration of her life will be arranged by her children at a later date. Sympathies may be expressed via donations to the Hospice Maui Kokua Fund in Patricia's gratitude for those who care for our loved ones at end of life.


Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 12, 2020.
