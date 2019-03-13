Albany Times Union Obituaries
Fredendall Funeral Home
199 Main Street
Altamont, NY 12009
(518) 861-6611
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fredendall Funeral Home
199 Main Street
Altamont, NY 12009
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
South Berne Congregational Christian Church
101 Church Road
Berne, NY
Rapp, Patricia Ann WESTERLO Patricia Ann Rapp, 81, died on Sunday, March 10, 2019. She is survived by her beloved husband, Richard; her daughters, Debora Stalker (Brian) and Susan Ragone (Larry). Calling hours will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at Fredendall Funeral Home, 199 Main St., Altamont. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the South Berne Congregational Christian Church, 101 Church Road. Berne. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pat's memory to South Berne Congregational Christian Church. A complete obituary to follow.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 13, 2019
