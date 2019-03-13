|
Rapp, Patricia Ann WESTERLO Patricia Ann Rapp, 81, died on Sunday, March 10, 2019. She is survived by her beloved husband, Richard; her daughters, Debora Stalker (Brian) and Susan Ragone (Larry). Calling hours will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at Fredendall Funeral Home, 199 Main St., Altamont. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the South Berne Congregational Christian Church, 101 Church Road. Berne. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pat's memory to South Berne Congregational Christian Church. A complete obituary to follow.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 13, 2019