Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Ann Shapiro. View Sign

Shapiro, Patricia Ann ALBANY Patricia Ann Kirk Shapiro, 89, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Teresian House in Albany surrounded by her loving family. Pat was born in Albany on January 22, 1930, to the late Edward B. Kirk and Ruth Anderson Kirk. She attended St. Teresa of Avila School, the Academy of the Holy Names and graduated from Vincentian Institute in Albany. After attending business school, she worked as a secretary, bookkeeper, and stenographer for a local engineering firm before taking a job with the Federal Bureau of Investigation. While working for the FBI, she lived in Mexico City for several years providing administrative support to the bureau's legal attache. After returning from Mexico, Pat met and married her husband of 58 years, Joseph C. Shapiro, and moved to Margaretville, N.Y., where they opened a law office and she acted as secretary and office manager. The couple worked side by side for decades before retiring and returning to Albany to be near their children and grandchildren. In addition to working full time and raising their three daughters, Pat was an active church member, community volunteer, and curious learner. She taught Sunday school, was a Girl Scout and 4-H leader, assisted with running the local food pantry, and took on many hobbies. Pat loved music and was a member of the Community Chorale of the Catskills. She also enjoyed reading, cooking, knitting and sewing, weaving, yoga, religious studies, travel, and helping her grandchildren with Legos. Pat leaves behind a legacy of humbleness, unconditional love, faith, and common sense. Her practical spirit and understated sense of humor will be greatly missed by those who loved her. Pat is survived by her husband, Joseph C. Shapiro of Albany; three daughters, Kathleen Shapiro (Eric Bryant) of Delmar, Susan Shapiro of Jupiter, Fla., and Kerry Martinez (Sergio) of Delmar; four grandchildren, Amanda Martinez, Lucas Martinez, Owen Bryant, and Benjamin Bryant; her sisters, Barbara (Richard) Haner of Saratoga Springs, and Gail (Thomas) Hogan of Albany; and many nieces and nephews. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday April 12, at 10 a.m. in St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Delmar. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to the . The family wishes to thank the many friends and family who have shown their support during Pat's illness, and the caring staff of Teresian House who made her comfortable right up until the end. Online condolences can be made at







Shapiro, Patricia Ann ALBANY Patricia Ann Kirk Shapiro, 89, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Teresian House in Albany surrounded by her loving family. Pat was born in Albany on January 22, 1930, to the late Edward B. Kirk and Ruth Anderson Kirk. She attended St. Teresa of Avila School, the Academy of the Holy Names and graduated from Vincentian Institute in Albany. After attending business school, she worked as a secretary, bookkeeper, and stenographer for a local engineering firm before taking a job with the Federal Bureau of Investigation. While working for the FBI, she lived in Mexico City for several years providing administrative support to the bureau's legal attache. After returning from Mexico, Pat met and married her husband of 58 years, Joseph C. Shapiro, and moved to Margaretville, N.Y., where they opened a law office and she acted as secretary and office manager. The couple worked side by side for decades before retiring and returning to Albany to be near their children and grandchildren. In addition to working full time and raising their three daughters, Pat was an active church member, community volunteer, and curious learner. She taught Sunday school, was a Girl Scout and 4-H leader, assisted with running the local food pantry, and took on many hobbies. Pat loved music and was a member of the Community Chorale of the Catskills. She also enjoyed reading, cooking, knitting and sewing, weaving, yoga, religious studies, travel, and helping her grandchildren with Legos. Pat leaves behind a legacy of humbleness, unconditional love, faith, and common sense. Her practical spirit and understated sense of humor will be greatly missed by those who loved her. Pat is survived by her husband, Joseph C. Shapiro of Albany; three daughters, Kathleen Shapiro (Eric Bryant) of Delmar, Susan Shapiro of Jupiter, Fla., and Kerry Martinez (Sergio) of Delmar; four grandchildren, Amanda Martinez, Lucas Martinez, Owen Bryant, and Benjamin Bryant; her sisters, Barbara (Richard) Haner of Saratoga Springs, and Gail (Thomas) Hogan of Albany; and many nieces and nephews. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday April 12, at 10 a.m. in St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Delmar. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to the . The family wishes to thank the many friends and family who have shown their support during Pat's illness, and the caring staff of Teresian House who made her comfortable right up until the end. Online condolences can be made at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc.

490 Delaware Avenue

Albany , NY 12209

(518) 463-1594 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albany Times Union from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations