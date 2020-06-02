Townsend, Patricia Ann COHOES Patricia Ann Townsend, 63 of Rensselaer Ave., died Friday, May 29, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital. She was born and educated in Cohoes. Patricia was a stay-at-home mom who loved spending time with her family. She was an avid Bingo player. She was predeceased by her daughter Melissa Ann Townsend; and is survived by her siblings, Robert Hamel, Kenneth and Frank Townsend. She was the aunt and second mother of Amy, Kenny and Mark and is also survived by many other nieces and nephews as well as her canine friends, Wolfy, Princess, Bogie and Sissy. Aunt Pat, as she was lovingly referred to by almost everyone, was a strong, compassionate, caring woman and truthfully one of the most nonjudgmental and accepting people you could ever meet. She loved spending time outside in her yard talking and laughing with her family and friends. She absolutely adored her nieces and nephews, three brothers, cousins, friends, four dogs, but most of all she adored her daughter Missy who was her whole world. She was a truly beautiful person whose presence will be greatly missed by all those who had the privilege of having her a part of their lives. Committal services will be Friday at 10 a.m. in Waterford Rural Cemetery. Entrance at North end of Davis Ave. Relatives and friends may visit at the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Masks and social distancing will be observed. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY 12304. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit: Brendesefunealhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 2, 2020.