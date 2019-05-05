Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Anne Boyd. View Sign Service Information Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc. 490 Delaware Avenue Albany , NY 12209 (518)-463-1594 Memorial service 10:00 AM St. Thomas Church 35 Adams Pl. Delmar , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Boyd, Patricia Anne ALBANY Patricia Anne Boyd, 86 of Albany, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 12, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born on July 18, 1932, in Boston and raised in Saratoga Springs, she was the daughter of the late Dr. Robert Emmet and Genevieve Mary (O'Brien) Harrington. Pat graduated from Saratoga Springs High School and Boston's Katherine Gibbs School. She was married to Lt. Thomas M. Boyd in 1956 and lived the life of a Navy spouse, acquiring great skill at packing up a house and making a new home, sometimes multiple times a year, while raising three daughters and working as a secretary when she had time. Saratoga was "home base," and became her home once again when her husband retired from the military. Once the kids were grown, Pat and Tom moved to Florida for the next 25 years, and eventually moved back north to live in Albany near their daughter JoAnne. Pat was an incredible dancer, a skilled golfer and bridge player, and loved to read and do puzzles. She had a wicked sense of humor, and an ironic turn of phrase with a deadpan expression that could get laughs from anyone. She adored her grandchildren, and they were the highlight of her years up north. She also had a weakness for babies and dogs. She is survived by her three daughters, JoAnne Boyd of Albany, Pamela (James) Muth of North Tustin, Calif. and Kathleen (Michael) Ross of Westford, Mass. She also leaves three granddaughters, Genevieve, Katherine and Madeline; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins, including dear cousin and good family friend Margaret Howe. She is also survived by her four grand-dogs. She was predeceased by her husband Thomas; and her sister Roberta M. Harrington Thomas. The family wishes to extend our gratitude and affection to the staff of the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. Their compassion and kindness were boundless. Memorial services for Pat will be celebrated on Monday, May 13, at 10 a.m. in St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 35 Adams Pl., Delmar. Inurnment will take place alongside her husband Tom in the Saratoga National Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd, Albany, NY, 12208. Online condolences may be offered at







