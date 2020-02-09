Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Marra Funeral Home
246 Remsen St
Cohoes, NY 12047
(518) 237-0206
Committal
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
1:00 PM
Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery
Patricia Anne O'Keefe


1937 - 2020
Patricia Anne O'Keefe Obituary
O'Keefe, Patricia Anne BALLSTON SPA Patricia Anne O'Keefe, 82, passed away at her residence on February 4, 2020. Born on April 28, 1937, in Cohoes she was daughter of the late William and Anne DelRa Harris. She grew up in Cohoes and graduated from Keveny Memorial Academy. She had been employed for many years as a real estate broker. She was a member of American Legion Post 1450 in Halfmoon. She was predeceased by her husband Roy C. O'Keefe. She is survived by her three daughters, Kathleen Kozlowski (DJ), Colleen (Jamie ) Grignon and Kristine O'Keefe. Grandmother of Heather Kozlowski (Chad), Aimee Kleinke (TJ), Eric Grignon (Gina) and Casey Scofield. Also survived by seven great-grandchildren. She was sister of the late William D. Harris. Relatives and friends are invited to attend committal services that will be held on Wednesday, February 12, at 1 p.m. in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. There are no calling hours.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 9, 2020
