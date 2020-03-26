Anzalone, Patricia LATHAM Patricia Anzalone died while at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital on March 21, 2020. She was born in Rochester on April 3, 1943, to Michael and Lucy Palese. She was predeceased by her husband Anthony; her son Christopher (Susan); and her siblings, Michael, John, Donald, Rosemary and Kathryn. She leaves behind her children, Michael (Carol Anne), Toni, Kathryn (Scott), and Damien (Shannon); her especially beloved 11 grandchildren; her sister Francis; many nieces and nephews and some dear friends. While Patricia enjoyed a career in nursing, her first priority was always her family. She was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Latham. Her family would like to thank Community Hospice and the staff at the Hospice Inn for the compassionate dignified care she received during her last days. The family will be making private arrangements. Donations in her memory may be made to The Community Hospice, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208.



