Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Brand. View Sign Service Information Traver-Mccurry Funeral Home Inc 234 Jefferson Hts Catskill , NY 12414 (518)-943-3211 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM Traver-Mccurry Funeral Home Inc 234 Jefferson Hts Catskill , NY 12414 View Map Funeral Mass 1:00 PM Traver-Mccurry Funeral Home Inc 234 Jefferson Hts Catskill , NY 12414 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Brand, Patricia CATSKILL Patricia (McElroy) Brand, "Gigi" "Packy," 75 of Catskill, died on December 7, 2019, in Boston, with her family at her side, after a brief and heroic battle with cancer. Packy was born on March 3, 1944, in Augusta, Ga., to Velma (DeWitt) McElroy and Patrick McElroy. She grew up in New York City and spent summers in Palenville, N.Y. where she eventually married Robert Stabile and dedicated her life to raising her three girls. In mid-life, she studied to become an R.N. and worked full-time as a school nurse at Catskill Elementary. She loved her job and was equally beloved by the children she cared for, who found any excuse under the sun to visit her in the nurse's office. Gigi's interests revolved around family, especially her granddaughter and best friend, Avery, with whom she spent as much time as possible. Travel adventures, (most recently to London), Harry Potter, and watching movies were among their favorite shared pastimes. Packy was an amazing sister, a loyal friend and an extraordinary mother who loved family gatherings of any kind, and whose presence would light up a room and guarantee fun, silliness, immense laughter and her one-of-a-kind shenanigans. She is survived by her three daughters: Kerri Stabile (Michael Sarraino), Cheryl Stabile-Toole (Michael Toole), and Jennifer Stabile (Mark Wanzer); granddaughter Avery Wrinn Toole; sisters, Mary Anne Templeton (John Fowler), and Roberta DiSpigna (Vito DiSpigna); brother Edward McElroy; seven nieces and nephews; and cat, Louie (Crookshanks) Brand. She was predeceased by her parents. The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors at Dana Farber Cancer Institute and Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston as well as the Catskill Elementary school staff and all the children who sent handmade cards, along with everyone who reached out during her illness. Services will be held in the Traver and McCurry Funeral Home, 234 Jefferson Heights, Catskill. Calling hours on Sunday, December 15, from 2-6 p.m., and Mass in the funeral home on Monday, December 16, at 1 p.m. Following the Mass, friends are invited to join the family for a celebration of Packy's life, location to be announced at the service and on social media. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Boston Children's Hospital Heart Center a cause near and dear to Packy's heart. Contributions may be made at



Brand, Patricia CATSKILL Patricia (McElroy) Brand, "Gigi" "Packy," 75 of Catskill, died on December 7, 2019, in Boston, with her family at her side, after a brief and heroic battle with cancer. Packy was born on March 3, 1944, in Augusta, Ga., to Velma (DeWitt) McElroy and Patrick McElroy. She grew up in New York City and spent summers in Palenville, N.Y. where she eventually married Robert Stabile and dedicated her life to raising her three girls. In mid-life, she studied to become an R.N. and worked full-time as a school nurse at Catskill Elementary. She loved her job and was equally beloved by the children she cared for, who found any excuse under the sun to visit her in the nurse's office. Gigi's interests revolved around family, especially her granddaughter and best friend, Avery, with whom she spent as much time as possible. Travel adventures, (most recently to London), Harry Potter, and watching movies were among their favorite shared pastimes. Packy was an amazing sister, a loyal friend and an extraordinary mother who loved family gatherings of any kind, and whose presence would light up a room and guarantee fun, silliness, immense laughter and her one-of-a-kind shenanigans. She is survived by her three daughters: Kerri Stabile (Michael Sarraino), Cheryl Stabile-Toole (Michael Toole), and Jennifer Stabile (Mark Wanzer); granddaughter Avery Wrinn Toole; sisters, Mary Anne Templeton (John Fowler), and Roberta DiSpigna (Vito DiSpigna); brother Edward McElroy; seven nieces and nephews; and cat, Louie (Crookshanks) Brand. She was predeceased by her parents. The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors at Dana Farber Cancer Institute and Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston as well as the Catskill Elementary school staff and all the children who sent handmade cards, along with everyone who reached out during her illness. Services will be held in the Traver and McCurry Funeral Home, 234 Jefferson Heights, Catskill. Calling hours on Sunday, December 15, from 2-6 p.m., and Mass in the funeral home on Monday, December 16, at 1 p.m. Following the Mass, friends are invited to join the family for a celebration of Packy's life, location to be announced at the service and on social media. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Boston Children's Hospital Heart Center a cause near and dear to Packy's heart. Contributions may be made at bostonchildrens.org/givenow or checks may be mailed to Boston Children's Hospital Trust, 401 Park Dr., Suite 602, Boston, MA, 02215-5301. Please include "CICU Toole Family Fund" in the memo/for line. Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close