Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Crinigan, Patricia Braun WATERVLIET Patricia Braun Crinigan died peacefully on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at home, surrounded by her music, beloved Watervliet and all those who loved and cared for her so deeply. She was the devoted wife of the late Dr. Richard P. Crinigan Jr. who passed away five years ago. Pat was born in her Heaven on Earth, the Bronx, on March 20, 1926, to Charles John and Ann McCarthy Braun. She was the proud graduate of the Villa Maria Academy and the College of New Rochelle before going on to graduate school at Columbia University where she met her beloved Dick. Patricia is survived by her two daughters, Margaret (Peggy) Connors of White Plains, N.Y. and Mary Patricia Marvin of Bronxville, N.Y. The lights of her life were her grandchildren, Caroline B. Marvin and Nadav Braun of Brooklyn Heights, N.Y., Ann C. Connors of Stamford, Conn., Christine E. Connors of Boston, and Bradford Marvin III of New York City. Her two-great grandsons, Oliver and Nathaniel Braun, brought added joy to her life. After her family, her great love was teaching at St. Brigid's School for over forty years beginning in 1959. This was the source of enduring friendships and her love for children. It's hard to think of Pat without thinking of St. Brigid's. Pat always enjoyed being in the company of her extended family, Eileen and the late Bob Schneider, Jan and the late Bill Girvin, John and the late Eleanor MacFarland, Kathryn Cundiff Stratman and the late Mary and Fred Harrigan and all the nieces and nephews. Pat also enjoyed may happy times with the Nine of Hearts Bridge Club for over forty years, the Watervliet Senior Citizens and their bridge group, the activities of her churches, St. Brigid's and Immaculate Heart of Mary, and at the family getaway in the Adirondacks. The family extends a special thank you to her devoted friends and caregivers who enriched her life especially after the passing of "PopPop," Audrey O'Hare, Kathy and Frank McGrouty, Sister Carolyn Schanz, Sister Mary Catherine Barron, Anne Gingeresky, Ed Kane, Marie Rudloff, Dennis Lang and the finest caregivers one could wish for: Jessica Chaplin, Renee Vincent, Jenny Colwell, MaryBess Glusko, Carol Darmetko, Debbie Edwards, her helpers at the Watervliet Police and Fire Departments and the support of the Community Hospice. Visiting hours will be held on Friday from 4 until 8 p.m. at the Cummings Funeral Home, 643 Third Avenue in Watervliet. A funeral Mass will be celebrated by the Very Reverend Donald L. Rutherford on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 25th Street and 7th Avenue, Watervliet. The Rite of Committal and interment will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. There will be a joyous celebration in Bronxville for all her Westchester friends to be scheduled for a beautiful day in spring. In lieu of flowers, please consider remembering Pat through Pay It Forward Together, 68 Menand Road, Menands, NY, 12204 a charity dedicated to care for those in need in Watervliet and the surrounding communities. Kindly visit







Crinigan, Patricia Braun WATERVLIET Patricia Braun Crinigan died peacefully on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at home, surrounded by her music, beloved Watervliet and all those who loved and cared for her so deeply. She was the devoted wife of the late Dr. Richard P. Crinigan Jr. who passed away five years ago. Pat was born in her Heaven on Earth, the Bronx, on March 20, 1926, to Charles John and Ann McCarthy Braun. She was the proud graduate of the Villa Maria Academy and the College of New Rochelle before going on to graduate school at Columbia University where she met her beloved Dick. Patricia is survived by her two daughters, Margaret (Peggy) Connors of White Plains, N.Y. and Mary Patricia Marvin of Bronxville, N.Y. The lights of her life were her grandchildren, Caroline B. Marvin and Nadav Braun of Brooklyn Heights, N.Y., Ann C. Connors of Stamford, Conn., Christine E. Connors of Boston, and Bradford Marvin III of New York City. Her two-great grandsons, Oliver and Nathaniel Braun, brought added joy to her life. After her family, her great love was teaching at St. Brigid's School for over forty years beginning in 1959. This was the source of enduring friendships and her love for children. It's hard to think of Pat without thinking of St. Brigid's. Pat always enjoyed being in the company of her extended family, Eileen and the late Bob Schneider, Jan and the late Bill Girvin, John and the late Eleanor MacFarland, Kathryn Cundiff Stratman and the late Mary and Fred Harrigan and all the nieces and nephews. Pat also enjoyed may happy times with the Nine of Hearts Bridge Club for over forty years, the Watervliet Senior Citizens and their bridge group, the activities of her churches, St. Brigid's and Immaculate Heart of Mary, and at the family getaway in the Adirondacks. The family extends a special thank you to her devoted friends and caregivers who enriched her life especially after the passing of "PopPop," Audrey O'Hare, Kathy and Frank McGrouty, Sister Carolyn Schanz, Sister Mary Catherine Barron, Anne Gingeresky, Ed Kane, Marie Rudloff, Dennis Lang and the finest caregivers one could wish for: Jessica Chaplin, Renee Vincent, Jenny Colwell, MaryBess Glusko, Carol Darmetko, Debbie Edwards, her helpers at the Watervliet Police and Fire Departments and the support of the Community Hospice. Visiting hours will be held on Friday from 4 until 8 p.m. at the Cummings Funeral Home, 643 Third Avenue in Watervliet. A funeral Mass will be celebrated by the Very Reverend Donald L. Rutherford on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 25th Street and 7th Avenue, Watervliet. The Rite of Committal and interment will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. There will be a joyous celebration in Bronxville for all her Westchester friends to be scheduled for a beautiful day in spring. In lieu of flowers, please consider remembering Pat through Pay It Forward Together, 68 Menand Road, Menands, NY, 12204 a charity dedicated to care for those in need in Watervliet and the surrounding communities. Kindly visit cummingsfuneralhome.com to leave a message. Funeral Home Cummings Funeral Home

643 3rd Avenue

Watervliet , NY 12189

(518) 273-0224 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albany Times Union from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close