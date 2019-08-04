|
Burgess, Patricia WINDERMERE, Fla. Patricia A. Burgess, 80, passed away on Monday July 29, 2019, at Orlando Regional Medical Center. Born and educated in Schenectady, Patricia was the daughter of the late William and Josephine (Mogridge) Sheldon. A former employee of the New York State Department of Transportation for over 25 years, Patricia retired in 1991 from the Bridge Bureau. A former Girl Scout Leader, she was a former co/owner of Trishars Dance Studio, made children's books, taught quilting and enjoyed needlepoint and photography. Predeceased by her daughter; Pattie-Jean Brown; and sister, Ruth Cozzolino, Patricia is survived by her children, Kathleen Jo Hotaling (Gary) of Freehold, N.Y. and Donna Schwebler (Bradley) of Coxsackie; her fiance', Alfred Romani of Windermere; her brother, William "Butch" Sheldon of Schenectady; brother-in-law, Ralph Cozzolino of Schenectady; seven grandchildren, Jason Hotaling, Brian Hotaling, Kristy Hosier, Allissa Lembke, Shawn Schwebler, Trista Muth and Katie Tomlin; 15 great- grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Monday afternoon August 5, at 1 at Bond Funeral Home, Broadway & Guilderland Avenue, Schenectady. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the funeral service. Entombment will be in Evergreen Memorial Park. Contributions may be made in Patricia's memory to the , 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110. To leave a message or a condolence for Patricia's family please visit bondfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 4, 2019