Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Bushane. View Sign Service Information Dreis Funeral Home 208 N Allen St Albany , NY 12206 (518)-463-5735 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Dreis Funeral Home 208 North Allen St. Albany , NY View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Dreis Funeral Home 208 North Allen St. Albany , NY View Map Interment Following Services Calvary Cemetery Glenmont , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Bushane, Patricia ALBANY Patricia (Burke) Bushane, 79, died on Monday, September 23, 2019, at home, with her loving family by her side. Born in Albany, Patricia was the daughter of the late Thomas and Agnes Burke. Patricia worked for the SUNY System Administration for 23 years. Patricia will be remembered for her strong wit, her love of the Gameshow Network, and her pride of being a South Ender. She was the wife of the late Albert Bushane Sr. whom she was married to for 39 years. Patricia is survived by her loving children, John Goode (Christine), Marie Rohrmiller (Daniel), Bonnie Maxwell (the late Richard Maxwell), Albert Bushane (Kimberly), Nicholas Bushane (Heather), and Rose Doyle (Michael). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jacqueline Shah (Junait), Rachel Fil (Michael), Albert and Isabella Bushane, Alexis Bushane, Alyssa Doyle, and Decoda (Steven) Wallace. Patricia was the proud great-grandmother of JJ and Eliana Shah, and Jack and Julia Fil. Patricia is also survived by her brother Thomas Burke (Rose); and her sisters, Marie Fogg (Robert), and Carol "Suggie" Hirsch (Andrew). She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Patricia's family on Thursday, September 26, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Dreis Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. A funeral service celebrating her life will be held on Friday, September 27, at 10 a.m. in the Dreis Funeral Home, with Reverend John F. Tallman officiating. The Rite of Interment will immediately follow the service in the Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those wishing to remember Patricia in a special way may send contributions to the The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. To leave a message for Patricia's family, light a candle, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit







