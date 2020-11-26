Butler, Patricia (Murphy) DELMAR Patricia (Murphy) Butler, 72 of Delmar, died Monday, November 23, 2020, comfortably in St. Peter's Hospital with her beloved husband by her side. Born and raised in Albany, she was a life-long Albany area resident. She was a longtime employee of Farm Family Insurance Co. Patricia was predeceased by her parents, Donald Patrick Murphy and Gertrude (Scymanky) Murphy; her sister, Kathleen (Murphy) Mosall Canam; and granddaughter, Arielle Clark. She is survived by her loving husband, Ronald Butler; sister, Sharon (Murphy) Flynn; and children, Michael Butler and Danielle (Blake) Schipano. She is also survived by her loving grandchildren, Abrianna, Maxymus, Nicholas, Owen, Jackson, John and Percy; and several nieces, nephews and extended family. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 9 a.m. in the Blessed Sacrament Church. Relatives and friends are invited and may also call at the Magin & Keegan Funeral Home on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. Interment will be in the Bethlehem Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, we request donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in Patricia's name.