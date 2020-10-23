Rushkoski, Patricia C. COHOES Patricia C. Rushkoski passed over to the Lord on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at the age of 93. Born in Troy, Pat was the daughter of George and Emma Clarke. She was a 1945 graduate of Troy High School and a long-time employee of the New York Telephone Co. In August of 1948, she married the love of her life, John Rushkoski. They began their 43 years together living in Waterford, where Pat was a member of the mother's club at St. Mary's School. Several years later, they moved to Lansingburgh where she was a daily communicant of St. Augustine's Church for many years. Pat and John loved to travel, visiting vacation spots across the country, including Hawaii and they spent winters together in Florida. She loved family gatherings but perhaps more than that, she loved ice cream. Pat enjoyed her Monday lunch dates with her son Paul at Friendly's where she devoured her coffee ice cream sundae despite her inability to finish the meal. Pat was predeceased by her husband John; her daughters, Mary Rushkoski and Lynn Lyons; and her sister Vivian Campoli. She is survived by her children, John (Sharon) Rushkoski of Bearsville, N.Y., Peter (Judi) Rushkoski of Gainesville, Fla., and Paul (Mary) Rushkoski of Waterford; and son-in-law Ed Lyons of Troy. She was the proud grandmother of Jeremy Rushkoski, Lindsey Breen, Amina Thomas, Matthew and Katie Rushkoski. She also is also survived by five great-grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Millview of Latham, who took such wonderful care of Pat for over a decade. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 119 Broad St., Waterford. Interment will follow in the Oakwood Cemetery in Troy. Relatives and friends may visit at the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford on Friday from 4-7 p.m. Due to pandemic regulations, masks will be required, social distancing and occupancy limitations observed. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to St. Mary of the Assumption Church Restoration Fund, 119 Broad St., Waterford, NY, 12188. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com