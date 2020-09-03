1/
Patricia Culliton
Culliton, Patricia GUILDERLAND Patricia Culliton, 71, formerly a resident of the Troy, YWCA, peacefully passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at The Grand in Guilderland. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late John Culliton and Rose Cosgrove Culliton. She had resided in Troy all her life and was a graduate of Catholic Central High School. Pat was a keypunch operator for New York State for many years. Survivors are her sister, Rosemary (William) Nehill of Orchard Park, N.Y.; two nephews, William Nehill of Buffalo and Sean (Jennifer) Nehill; and two grandnephews, Brendan and Ryan Nehill all of Boston, Mass. Funeral service private. Contributions may be made to the Troy YWCA, 21 First Street, Troy, NY 12180. To sign the guest book or light a candle, visit www.brycefh.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 272-7281
