Daniels, Patricia (Wysocki) EAST GREENBUSH Patricia Daniels (Wysocki), a wonderful wife, mother, grandmom and friend who was born in 1947, passed away on July 3, 2019. You leave behind a host of family and friends that love you and will miss you husband, Bill; sons, Mark (Randi) and Scot; daughter, Nicole, son-in-law Kurt, and grandsons, Cole and Chad, who have made our retirement life awesome. Brother, Hank, sister-in-law Jeanine, always loving and caring mom, Doris. Sissy, Char-Char, Gary, Brenda, Ben and brother-in-law David, Marriann, cousin Joey and wife Becky, and the late Momo. Many friends: Judi, Jim, Mary, Frank, Mel, Elaine, Jean, Dawn, Pat O., Bob, Terry, Chuck, Tamarra, Bev and John Keiligh, Jimmy A., Sheri, Big Randi, Cheryl, Renee, John-John, Cheryl, Dom, Guy, Mouse, Doris, Dr. Steve, and Bonnie his tribe of nieces and nephews, TC, Mario and my special DOC my daughter-in-law Randi. Last names not needed, you know who you are. Pat worked for the N.Y.S. Museum in communications. She was a graduate of SUNY in psychology and a Phi Beta Kappa member. She graduated Suma Cum Laude. A master's degree was almost attained. A pre-Jeopardy contestant, she loved golf, bowling and traveling. Pat helped with a film, "Energy 2 Ways of Life" and starred in it with her family. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her calling hours on Monday, July 8, from 10 to 11 a.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd, Colonie. A service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery, Colonie. Donations to PKD Foundation or Ronald McDonald House or any child foundation would be sorely needed, instead of flowers. Friends at the Y, Pete and the ladies, the friends of Scot in the Dominic Republic are thanked for holding prayers, also Mario and the group in Florida. In closing, I would like to thank you for loving all your family and friends openly and unabashly, but most of all, thank you for loving me. Travel well Tush. I love you, God Bless Me.







