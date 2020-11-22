Davis, Patricia GLENS FALLS Patricia Ann (Lockwood) Melvin Davis, 79, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Glens Falls Hospital. Born on June 10, 1941, in Hartford, Conn., she was the daughter of the late Russell and Mary Ellen (McCullen) Lockwood. Patricia graduated from Milford High School in 1959. She went on to earn her bachelor's and master's degrees in education from Danbury State College (Western Connecticut State University) in 1965. She pursued her love of education by teaching English and social studies for many years in both Connecticut and New York. Patricia's pride and joy were her children and grandchildren. She loved them deeply and was most happy when she was spending time with them. She enjoyed corresponding with her family and friends and did so prolifically. She was also an avid reader and lifelong learner, finding peace being surrounded by and admiring nature. She loved Shakespeare, concerts under the stars, scenic drives, and laughing herself to tears at outrageous comedy. Patricia was fiercely loving and loyal to her family and friends alike. Her kindness and her loving nature were a blessing to all that knew her and will remain a lasting legacy left to all who knew and loved her. In addition to her parents, Patricia was predeceased by her sister, Pamela Lockwood; and her brother-in-law, William Melvin. Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Jackson Davis; her two daughters, Martha (JD) Brown and Maryellen Davis Collett; her granddaughter Mikayla Sweet; her granddaughters, Maya and Maura Jane Collett (along with their father, Keith E. Collett II); her sister, Elaine Melvin; her brother, Russell Lockwood Jr. and his wife, Terri; and her nephew, William Melvin. At Patricia's request there will be no calling hours. Burial and services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Donations in Patricia's memory may be made to the National Audubon Society, Attn: Donations, 225 Varick St., 7th Floor, New York, NY, 10014, in honor of the birds that kept her company outside her window and brought her so much joy over the years. Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle. To view Patricia's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit: kilmerfuneralhome.com
