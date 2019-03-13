Finnen, Patricia Dolan TROY Patricia Dolan Finnen, 'Nana,' 89, of Delaware Avenue, died Monday, March 11, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital after a brief illness. Born, March 15, 1929, in Troy, she was daughter of the late John J. Dolan and Helen Munton Dolan; and wife of the late William J. Finnen. She had resided in Troy all her life and was a graduate of Catholic Central High School. Pat was employed in credit and collections at Gardenway in Troy for many years, retiring in 1992 and, prior to that, she worked at Denby's and Fox's News Room. She was a member of the Sycaway Seniors, an ambassador at Albany Airport, she enjoyed going on bus trips and Sunday rides with her husband, especially to the Burger Den and the Lake George Club. Her biggest passion in life was her family, spending time with them, especially holidays and taking her grandchildren places and Tuesdays with Mauri, 'Maureen.' Pat had a special way about her and left an impression on everyone she met and knew. Survivors include three sons, William (Celia) Finnen, Diamond Point, Patrick Finnen, Las Vegas and Thomas Finnen, Troy; a daughter, Maura King, Latham; six grandchildren, Ryan (Becca) Finnen, Tara (Tim) Baker, Michael, Erin, and Megan Finnen and Christopher King; six great- grandchildren, Olivia, Claire, Henry and Rory Finnen and Kelsey and Joshua Baker; and a niece, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by a brother, John 'Duffer' Dolan. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc., 276 Pawling Ave., Troy, on Thursday, March 14, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. Funeral service will be held Friday at 9 a.m. at the funeral home and at 9:30 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Church Troy where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. A special thank you to the Troy NYOH staff and hospice at Samaritan Hospital. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Patricia D. Finnen to the Community Hospice (Gift Processing Center) for Samaritan Hospital, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com. Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary