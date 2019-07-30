Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Dorothy Matthews. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-456-4442 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM King's Chapel Church 440 Route 9W Glenmont , NY View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM King's Chapel Church 440 Route 9W Glenmont , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Matthews, Patricia Dorothy GLENMONT Patricia Dorothy Matthews, 82 of Glenmont, N.Y. passed away after a brave battle with a long illness peacefully at her home on July 27, 2019. Born in Menands, N.Y. on May 13, 1937 to the late John and Mary (Ryan) Bigley, Pat was a proud graduate of Vincentian Institute, earned her degree in business from Albany Business College, and later in life; her real estate license. Pat married George T. Matthews on June 11, 1960 and remained his devoted wife until she was called to heaven on Saturday. Pat's greatest pride and joy were her daughters. She was a loving Mother to Patricia (Chris) Matthews-Broughton, Judith (James) Carr, and Carol (Geoff) Perreault. Dear sister of Mary Moore, Carol Vogt and the late Joan Grady. Her grandchildren were the lights of her life! Beloved and affectionately known as "Gram" by them all: Kathleen Matthews, Andrew Carr, Hannah Carr, Alila Quackenbush and Ella Perreault; great-grandmother to Angelino and Maurizio Montoya. Pat was never late with a birthday card or a phone call on a special day, and never missed any of her families' most important milestones in life. Her compassion, heart full of love and kind words could make the day of anyone who was in her presence. She believed in the goodness of others, and always gave to those in need. In her years on this Earth, Pat enjoyed a variety of interests including trips to Lake George, swimming, watching Yankee games on TV. Spending time and enjoying coffee talk with her sisters, reading quietly in her breezeway, "sitting a spell" with her grandchildren over hot tea were all things she treasured. She had a green thumb, and relished looking out her window at her colorful garden and the birds stopping at the many feeders she kept full with seed year-round. Relatives and friends may call 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday, August 1st, at King's Chapel Church, 440 Route 9W, Glenmont, where a memorial service will be held at the church beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will follow the service at Our Lady Help of Christians Cemetery, Glenmont. Special thanks to Dr. John Filipone, Dr. Anthony Cagino, Dr. Sean Roche and the special neighbors of Glenmont Road. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Capital City Rescue Mission 259 S. Pearl St. Albany, NY 12202 or St. Bonaventure Indian Mission & School PO Box Thoreau, NM 87323. To leave a special message for the family please visit:







