Linen-Ryan, Patricia "Patti" E. REXFORD The beautiful, kind and very loved Patricia "Patti" E. Linen-Ryan, 67 of Rexford, passed away at Saratoga Hospital, Saratoga Springs on Thursday, September 5, 2019. She was born in Cohoes, graduated from Cohoes High School, Class of 1970 and graduated from Russell Sage College in 1974 with a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education. Patti was vice president of commercial lending at Citizens Bank in Albany for many years. Patti's banking career began in 1973 with Fidelity Bank in Latham, finally retiring from Citizens Bank in 2016. Patti and Tom's house was always designated as "The Birthday House" for family and friends, where many great memories were shared. Survived by her husband, Thomas Ryan of Rexford; her son, Garret Thomas Ryan of Saratoga. Sister of Chris (John) VanZandt of Cohoes, Denise Linen of Albany and the late Pam Pelletier. Also survived by her sister-in-law, Patricia Fisher of Grafton; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. At Patti's request there are no viewing hours. A gathering will be held at a later time. For condolences, www.dufresnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 10, 2019