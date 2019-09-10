Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
216 COLUMBIA STREET
Cohoes, NY 12047
518) 237-3231
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Linen-Ryan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia E. "Patti" Linen-Ryan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia E. "Patti" Linen-Ryan Obituary
Linen-Ryan, Patricia "Patti" E. REXFORD The beautiful, kind and very loved Patricia "Patti" E. Linen-Ryan, 67 of Rexford, passed away at Saratoga Hospital, Saratoga Springs on Thursday, September 5, 2019. She was born in Cohoes, graduated from Cohoes High School, Class of 1970 and graduated from Russell Sage College in 1974 with a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education. Patti was vice president of commercial lending at Citizens Bank in Albany for many years. Patti's banking career began in 1973 with Fidelity Bank in Latham, finally retiring from Citizens Bank in 2016. Patti and Tom's house was always designated as "The Birthday House" for family and friends, where many great memories were shared. Survived by her husband, Thomas Ryan of Rexford; her son, Garret Thomas Ryan of Saratoga. Sister of Chris (John) VanZandt of Cohoes, Denise Linen of Albany and the late Pam Pelletier. Also survived by her sister-in-law, Patricia Fisher of Grafton; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. At Patti's request there are no viewing hours. A gathering will be held at a later time. For condolences, www.dufresnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
Download Now