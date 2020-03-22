Grovenger, Patricia VOORHEESVILLE It is with saddened hearts that we inform you of the sudden passing of our beloved mom, grandmother, great-grandmother, Patricia Grovenger, 85, born in 1935. She passed in her home which she loved so much on Friday, March 20, 2020. Gaga loved all her children, grandchildren and greats. She also loved all her many dogs she's had over the years. She is survived by her four children, Donna Palmer (Rick), Debra Gallacchi (Brian Pluckrose), Joseph (Cindy), Tricia Leibach (Chuck); her brothers, Eric Dagner and Elmer Dagner; sister Maryann Wunsch. She is also survived by her beloved dog and constant companion, Buffy. She was predeceased by her parents Elmer and Helen (Bernacki) Dagner; sister Frances Stock; and brother Robert Dagner; and her favorite aunt Veronica who also passed on March 20, 2020. Special thanks and blessings to Father Chris DeGiovine and Michelle from St. Matthew's Church in Voorheesville for all you and your parishioners have done for mom over the years. A memorial service and celebration of her life will be held at a later date. If you would like to donate in mom's name, please donate to Mohawk-Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave. Menands, NY 12204. Condolences, stories and pictures may be shared at reillyandson.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 22, 2020