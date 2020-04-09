Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia H. Thatcher. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-456-4442 Send Flowers Obituary

Thatcher, Patricia H. CLIFTON PARK Patricia H. Thatcher, 79, passed away April 5, 2020, at Ellis hospital from complications of the COVID-19 virus and after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Born in Denver, Colo., daughter of Hubert and Elinor Henry. Pat graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware, Ohio in 1962 and married Lt. Joseph M. Thatcher, USAF in July 1962. She taught middle school math in Denver and Rudyard, Mich. during their time in the Air Force, moving to Cooperstown, N.Y. in 1965. Pat was employed by the Cooperstown Graduate Program while Joe earned his M.A. in museum science. Moving to Columbus, Ohio in 1966, Pat earned her certification as a paralegal. In 1976, the family moved to Albany where Pat joined the Counsel's office of the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, assisting the lawyers for 26 years, retiring in 2002. While working for Parks, Pat received the 1986 L.L. Huttleston Staff Award for outstanding service to the New York State Park system. Pat loved music, singing in her church choir for 42 years, attending Albany Symphony concerts and performances of Opera Saratoga. She enjoyed growing roses, knitting, sewing and travel. In addition to the church choir, Pat chaired numerous committees, coordinated two refugee resettlement efforts and led several bible studies classes. Pat is survived by her devoted husband of 57 years, Joe; sons, Thomas of Richmond, Va., James (Christine) of Queensbury N.Y.; grandchildren, Laura T. Marsh (Lucas), Farmington, N.Y., Benjamin, Andrew and Peter, Queensbury, N.Y.; and great-grandchildren, Camden and Cora Marsh, Farmington, N.Y. Also survived by her cousin, Lawrence Martin (Ellen) of Lexington, Va. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by brothers, Charles and James, of Denver. The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Keith Edwards and the staff of Empire Neurology, The staff and administration of Brookdale Memory Care, Niskayuna, and the nurses at Ellis Hospital. Private interment in the Gerald B.H. Solomon National Cemetery. A memorial celebration of Pat's life will be announced when circumstances allow. In lieu of flowers, donations in Pat's name may be made to Calvary United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 15 Ridge Place, Latham, New York, 12110. To leave a special message of condolence for the family, please visit







