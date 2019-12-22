Hedrick, Patricia CASTLETON Patricia A. Hedrick, 80 of Castleton, passed away at home on December 18, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband Colin Hedrick; daughter, Michelle A. Christie (James Gooley); son, Shawn Hedrick; brother, Michael Scanlon; grandson, David (Elizabeth) Christie; and her great-grandchildren, Alexandra and Nicholas. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be offered at Mooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 22, 2019