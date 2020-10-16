1/1
Patricia Hope McManus
McManus, Patricia Hope GLENMONT Patricia Hope McManus, 87 of Glenmont, and formerly of Coxsackie and Barefoot Bay, Fla., passed away on October 11, 2020, at Daughters of Sarah Nursing Home in Albany. Born in Troy on August 31, 1933, she was the daughter of the late George D. and Catherine Murphy Hope. She was a 1951 graduate of Lansingburgh High School. Pat married Thomas McManus on August 20, 1955, and they celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary this year. In addition to her devoted husband, Pat is survived by her children, Mary McManus of Glenmont, Thomas (Allison Smith) McManus of Athens, N.Y., and Catherine (Keith) Henchey of East Greenbush; her beloved grandchildren, Christopher (Brittany) Henchey of Brookline, N.H., Kevin (Jenna) Henchey of Fairbanks, Alaska, and Carl (Danielle) Henchey of Farmingdale, N.J.; and five precious great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Betty Sherwin of Mahwah, N.J. and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Pat was predeceased by four of her sisters, Helen Miller, Kay Schermerhorn, Dorothy Lanoue and Shirley Ryan; as well as her niece Elizabeth Sherwin. The family would like to thank the staff at Daughters of Sarah Nursing Home for their kind and compassionate care of Pat over the past year. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend calling hours at the W.C. Brady's Sons, Inc. Funeral Home, 97 Mansion St., Coxsackie, on Monday, October 19, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 19, at 12 p.m. in St. Mary's R.C. Church, Coxsackie. Interment will follow in the family plot of St. Mary's Parish Cemetery in Coxsackie. For anyone wishing, donations may be made in Pat's honor to the Alzheimer's Association of Northeastern New York, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY, 12205. Condolences may be made at wcbradyssonsinc.net.




Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 16, 2020.
