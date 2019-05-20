Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia J. Cohen. View Sign Service Information Hans Funeral Home 1088 Western Ave Albany , NY 12203 (518)-489-2161 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Hans Funeral Home 1088 Western Ave Albany , NY 12203 View Map Funeral service 8:00 AM Hans Funeral Home 1088 Western Ave Albany , NY 12203 View Map Service 9:00 AM Blessed Sacrament Church 607 Central Ave. Albany , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Cohen, Patricia J. ALBANY Patricia J. "Patty Jo" Cohen, 83, was called home to her Lord after a long illness on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Our Lady of Mercy Life Center surrounded by family and lifelong friend Sandra Zebe. Patty Jo was a graduate of Cathedral Academy. She worked for the New York State Assembly and retired from the New York State Lawyer's Fund. Patty Jo is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, William; her loving son, Keith (Catherine); and three adoring grandsons, Andrew, Declan and Sean; and loving brother, Charles E. MacGowan III (Barbara). She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and lifelong friends. She was pre-deceased by her parents Charles E. MacGowan , Sr., and Mary Ellen Gilroy MacGowan. In addition to her parents, she was also pre-deceased by her brothers, infant Charles E. MacGowan, Jr., Francis W. MacGowan (Patricia) and sisters, Maureen Dumas and Elizabeth Ann Zappone. The family would like to thank the staff at Our Lady of Mercy Life Center for the loving care that they gave Patty Jo during her stay there, and suggest donations to the Our Lady of Mercy Life Center in lieu of flowers. Funeral services will be held at the Hans Funeral Home, 1088 Western Ave., Albany, Wednesday morning at 8 a.m., and from there to Blessed Sacrament Church, 607 Central Ave., Albany, at 9 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. To leave a message of condolence for the family or obtain directions to the funeral home, please visit







Cohen, Patricia J. ALBANY Patricia J. "Patty Jo" Cohen, 83, was called home to her Lord after a long illness on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Our Lady of Mercy Life Center surrounded by family and lifelong friend Sandra Zebe. Patty Jo was a graduate of Cathedral Academy. She worked for the New York State Assembly and retired from the New York State Lawyer's Fund. Patty Jo is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, William; her loving son, Keith (Catherine); and three adoring grandsons, Andrew, Declan and Sean; and loving brother, Charles E. MacGowan III (Barbara). She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and lifelong friends. She was pre-deceased by her parents Charles E. MacGowan , Sr., and Mary Ellen Gilroy MacGowan. In addition to her parents, she was also pre-deceased by her brothers, infant Charles E. MacGowan, Jr., Francis W. MacGowan (Patricia) and sisters, Maureen Dumas and Elizabeth Ann Zappone. The family would like to thank the staff at Our Lady of Mercy Life Center for the loving care that they gave Patty Jo during her stay there, and suggest donations to the Our Lady of Mercy Life Center in lieu of flowers. Funeral services will be held at the Hans Funeral Home, 1088 Western Ave., Albany, Wednesday morning at 8 a.m., and from there to Blessed Sacrament Church, 607 Central Ave., Albany, at 9 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. To leave a message of condolence for the family or obtain directions to the funeral home, please visit HansFuneralHome.com Published in Albany Times Union from May 20 to May 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close