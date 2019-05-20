Cohen, Patricia J. ALBANY Patricia J. "Patty Jo" Cohen, 83, was called home to her Lord after a long illness on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Our Lady of Mercy Life Center surrounded by family and lifelong friend Sandra Zebe. Patty Jo was a graduate of Cathedral Academy. She worked for the New York State Assembly and retired from the New York State Lawyer's Fund. Patty Jo is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, William; her loving son, Keith (Catherine); and three adoring grandsons, Andrew, Declan and Sean; and loving brother, Charles E. MacGowan III (Barbara). She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and lifelong friends. She was pre-deceased by her parents Charles E. MacGowan , Sr., and Mary Ellen Gilroy MacGowan. In addition to her parents, she was also pre-deceased by her brothers, infant Charles E. MacGowan, Jr., Francis W. MacGowan (Patricia) and sisters, Maureen Dumas and Elizabeth Ann Zappone. The family would like to thank the staff at Our Lady of Mercy Life Center for the loving care that they gave Patty Jo during her stay there, and suggest donations to the Our Lady of Mercy Life Center in lieu of flowers. Funeral services will be held at the Hans Funeral Home, 1088 Western Ave., Albany, Wednesday morning at 8 a.m., and from there to Blessed Sacrament Church, 607 Central Ave., Albany, at 9 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. To leave a message of condolence for the family or obtain directions to the funeral home, please visit HansFuneralHome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from May 20 to May 21, 2019