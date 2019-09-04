Reichel, Patricia J. ALBANY Patricia J. Reichel, 86, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 1, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Patricia was the daughter of the late Walter and Madelyn Weis. Patricia was the devoted wife to the late Ronald A. Reichel. They were married 54 years. Patricia was a fabulous cook. She liked to play the organ, shop, crochet and always made holidays extra special, with Christmas being the favorite. Patricia spent summers at Frosty Acres with her dear friends. Patricia would always brighten a room with her quick wit, great sense of humor and wonderful stories. Patricia is survived by her children, Ronald G. (Debby), Thomas (Vicki), Madelyn "Lynn" (Jerry), and Rick (Lucie); her grandchildren, Tammy, Tina, Tim, Sarah, Chris, David, Tanya, and Deven; her brother, Walter (Joan) Weis; and many loving relatives and friends. The family would like to express their gratitude to NYOH, Dr. Younnes and the staff of the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital for their care and compassion. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie, on Thursday, September 5, from 4 to 7 p.m. Interment will be held in Memory Gardens, 983 Watervliet Shaker Rd., Colonie, on Thursday, September 6, at 10:30 a.m. Donations may be made in Patricia's memory to a .
