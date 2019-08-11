Guest Book View Sign Service Information Funeral Alternatives of Maine 46 Bath Rd. Brunswick , ME 04011 (207)-406-4028 Send Flowers Obituary

Anderson, Patricia K. HARPSWELL, Maine Patricia K. Anderson of Harpswell died on August 9, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Donald L. Anderson of Harpswell for 43 years. Zola Lee Kreiger and William E. Kreiger of Latham were her parents; they predeceased her as did her half-siblings, Richard Birdsall and Jean Conklin. One cousin, Beverly Conklin, and her partner Dan Cook are alive and remain in supportive contact. Pat was raised in Latham. She discovered she liked math, it was easy. She got a perfect 800 on her math SAT. She graduated from the Wharton School of Business, University of Pennsylvania in 1968. She was one of first female students to integrate the formerly all-male Wharton and suffered verbal abuse from many students and some of the faculty for "taking up a place a male should have gotten." During her education she visited Japan with a Japanese university friend for the summer. She decided the love of money and ruthless attitudes of her Wharton colleagues was unacceptable, so she switched her interests to her psychology minor at the UPenn., and later became a psychologist with master's from both Temple University and the UPenn. She enjoyed psychology and after several years as a statistician at Pennsylvania State Hospital at Byberry, she returned to UPenn. to study for a Ph.D. in psychology which she never completed. At this time, a mutual friend suggested she should meet Don Anderson, her husband-to-be and they became a pair within a week. By 1974, both Pat and Donald became disenchanted with the academic life and living in the dirty city. Since both liked Maine, they married and moved to Maine when Pat got a job as assistant director of "Project Response" - a service for street kids in Waterville, Maine that was a place to meet, shower, make friends, get guidance, etc. Pat with husband Don took the "Shelter Institute" course on home building; then designed and physically built their environmentally friendly home in Palermo. Pat said it was fun, she got good with a hammer, and considered it a highlight of her life. She loved travel and was able to continue her travels. For many years, she visited Hawaii, and after 9/11, she switched to sites in the northeast in both the U.S. and Canada. Newfoundland was a treat. Many years of camping vacations were taken on Mount Desert Island. After "Project Response" ended, she wrote a grant which was funded and created the "Street Program" in Portland to fund care for street youth; this included guidance sessions, help with problems, food, showers, and a place to get off the street for some hours. Later, a lack of funding support closed the program. Her last career was in Real Estate for several agencies in the Brunswick area. She always liked people and houses, so it worked. Customers praised her thorough work and word of mouth was an increasing source of additional clients. Pat was diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease in the first decade of this century. She felt it was interfering with her work, so she was reducing her work load. In October 2014, her car slammed into downtown stores in Brunswick. The car was totaled, and Pat nearly was too. It was never determined if the car caused the accident by sudden acceleration or if Pat did it. Pat's Alzheimer's changes now increased. Pat was unable to drive, and she entered Hill House 24/7 assisted living facility in November 2017 where she was a resident until her death. She liked Hill House; both the other residents and the loving, caring staff. It is easy to recommend Hill House for those who need its services. Pat's life was a life well lived. She gave and found love, had adventures, and traveled. She was taken too soon. She had more love, help, and friendship to give. She is missed. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Road, Brunswick, Maine.



