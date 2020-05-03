Patricia K. Helf
Helf, Patricia K. ALBANY Patricia K. Helf, 74 of Albany, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020, at home after a battle with liver cancer. Her faith in her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and the love and prayers of family and friends carried her through four months of difficult treatments. Patricia was born in Albany, the daughter of the late John and Catherine (Conway) Canty. She was a homemaker and enjoyed raising her five children. She was predeceased by her husband, Keith E. Helf; and granddaughter, Hannah Helf. Survivors include one daughter, Susan (Joe) Miller; four sons, Brian (Jolee), David (Georgina), Kevin, and Stephen (Michelle); and a brother, Jack (Susan) Canty.She is also survived by 16 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. The funeral service will be held privately with burial in the New Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Patricia's name to Adult & Teen Challenge at teenchallengeusa.org/give.




Published in Albany Times Union on May 3, 2020.
