Ross, Patricia K. (Hammond) RENSSELAER Patricia K. Ross (Hammond), 75, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at her Residence with her loving family by her side. Patricia was the daughter of the late Harold George Hammond and Anna Lattimore- Vanslyke. Patricia was the devoted wife to Benjamin F. Ross. They were married 42 years. Patricia enjoyed spending time with her entire family and watching her soap operas with her dog Chico by her side and also the late Rascal. In addition to her husband, Benjamin, Patricia is survived by her son, Mark (Lynne) Hammond; granddaughter, Nichole (Andrew) Rusk; stepchildren, Benny, Mary, Wendy, and Lori; sister, Beverly (William) Miller; and several nieces, nephews, and friends. She was predeceased by her two sisters, Carol Halstead and Dorothy Rowell; and her two brothers, Robert Hammond and John Hammond. The family would like to give a special thank you to Sherri, Dottie, and Brian who have always been by Patricia and Benjamin's side and the workers at Community Hospice. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 9, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd., Watervliet. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. in the funeral home on Monday, August, 10. Interment will immediately follow in Memory Gardens, Colonie. Gathering size within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com