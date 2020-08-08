1/1
Patricia K. (Hammond) Ross
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ross, Patricia K. (Hammond) RENSSELAER Patricia K. Ross (Hammond), 75, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at her Residence with her loving family by her side. Patricia was the daughter of the late Harold George Hammond and Anna Lattimore- Vanslyke. Patricia was the devoted wife to Benjamin F. Ross. They were married 42 years. Patricia enjoyed spending time with her entire family and watching her soap operas with her dog Chico by her side and also the late Rascal. In addition to her husband, Benjamin, Patricia is survived by her son, Mark (Lynne) Hammond; granddaughter, Nichole (Andrew) Rusk; stepchildren, Benny, Mary, Wendy, and Lori; sister, Beverly (William) Miller; and several nieces, nephews, and friends. She was predeceased by her two sisters, Carol Halstead and Dorothy Rowell; and her two brothers, Robert Hammond and John Hammond. The family would like to give a special thank you to Sherri, Dottie, and Brian who have always been by Patricia and Benjamin's side and the workers at Community Hospice. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 9, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd., Watervliet. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. in the funeral home on Monday, August, 10. Interment will immediately follow in Memory Gardens, Colonie. Gathering size within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet, NY 12189
(518) 272-2824
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved