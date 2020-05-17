Reed, Patricia Kathryn SARATOGA SPRINGS Patricia Kathryn Reed, MA, NP, APRN, BC, 78, passed away peacefully in her home on May 11, 2020. Born on March 3, 1942 in Detroit, Mich., she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Shirley (Priebe) Boos. Pat graduated from Providence Hospital School of Nursing in Detroit, Mich. in 1963. She went on to earn a master's degree in nursing from Columbia University. In the 1990s Pat completed a post-master's program at Binghamton University as a nurse practitioner specializing in gerontology. During her career, she worked in clinical practice, hospital administration, nursing education, home care and primary care. She worked as a nurse practitioner at the Stratton VA Medical Center in Albany and was also vice president of nursing at Albany Medical Center. Pat hopes she will be remembered for the work she did to bolster the nursing profession. Pat was a community activist for social issues and committed to Universal Health Care-Single Payer as a solution to the health care crisis. After her retirement, Pat was very active at St. Clement's Church in Saratoga Springs where she continued to help others. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Reed. Surviving are her son, Mark (Michelle) Reed; her siblings, John (Beverly) Boos, Barbara Gunia, Michael (Lorna) Boos, and Tim Boos; nine nieces and nephews and several great-nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. Pat will be laid to rest in the Ballston Spa Village Cemetery. Services are private. Memorial donations may be made in Pat's name to the Redemptorists Fathers in Brooklyn at redemptorists.net or The Capuchin Soup Kitchen in Detroit, Mich. at thecapuchins.org. Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes of 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs. Online remembrances may be made at burkefuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 17, 2020.