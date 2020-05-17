Patricia Kathryn Reed
1942 - 2020
Reed, Patricia Kathryn SARATOGA SPRINGS Patricia Kathryn Reed, MA, NP, APRN, BC, 78, passed away peacefully in her home on May 11, 2020. Born on March 3, 1942 in Detroit, Mich., she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Shirley (Priebe) Boos. Pat graduated from Providence Hospital School of Nursing in Detroit, Mich. in 1963. She went on to earn a master's degree in nursing from Columbia University. In the 1990s Pat completed a post-master's program at Binghamton University as a nurse practitioner specializing in gerontology. During her career, she worked in clinical practice, hospital administration, nursing education, home care and primary care. She worked as a nurse practitioner at the Stratton VA Medical Center in Albany and was also vice president of nursing at Albany Medical Center. Pat hopes she will be remembered for the work she did to bolster the nursing profession. Pat was a community activist for social issues and committed to Universal Health Care-Single Payer as a solution to the health care crisis. After her retirement, Pat was very active at St. Clement's Church in Saratoga Springs where she continued to help others. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Reed. Surviving are her son, Mark (Michelle) Reed; her siblings, John (Beverly) Boos, Barbara Gunia, Michael (Lorna) Boos, and Tim Boos; nine nieces and nephews and several great-nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. Pat will be laid to rest in the Ballston Spa Village Cemetery. Services are private. Memorial donations may be made in Pat's name to the Redemptorists Fathers in Brooklyn at redemptorists.net or The Capuchin Soup Kitchen in Detroit, Mich. at thecapuchins.org. Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes of 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs. Online remembrances may be made at burkefuneralhome.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 16, 2020
I loved Pat so much.We first met at the Friendly Daughters of St. Patrick dinner years ago. I was on the Pastoral Council at St. Clements with Pat and my 4th grade class and I sat right in front of her at 8:00 a.m. Mass on Friday mornings. She was an inspiration to me .. such a beautiful Catholic woman. I shall miss you so... Earth has lost a gentle soul but Heaven has truly gained one....
Becky Stauffer
Friend
May 16, 2020
Thanks dear friend of 70 yrs for all the fun, laughs, support and love. So many treasured memories. I will so miss you. Love, Carol
Carol Malley
Friend
May 16, 2020
I particularly remember Pat as a stalwart member of the League of Women Voters, with strong organizing skills - especially in support of universal, single payer healthcare. There are whole groups of people who depended on her emails to keep up to date on that issue.
But I also remember Pat for her help and support during the year my husband was dying - not just in words and knowledge, but in being willing to stay with Bob while I got to leave the house.
Barb Thomas
Friend
May 16, 2020
Mark and family: we send our prayers and condolences on your loss of Pat. We enjoyed being with Pat with the walking club. Chase and Paula Pugliese
Paula Pugliese
Friend
May 15, 2020
Pat will be greatly missed by all her walking club friends. She was a beautiful person inside and out.
She was blessed with so many experiences and a long and productive life. I will always recall how she brought
her well mannered pups along on her walks. I am so sorry for your loss.
Kendra Pratt
Friend
May 15, 2020
My Dearest Pat, you truly made a difference in so many of our ESCV Walking Club members. You will be sadly missed & May you Rest In Peace & harmony. I loved your quotes when you would drop a line. Peaceful & kind. Always a good word for all❤
Kathy Brown
Friend
May 15, 2020
I didn't know her well but thought she was a lovely person. She will be missed by all.
Edrie Pregent
May 15, 2020
I met Pat through our walking club. We took many day trips together and always were in touch with each other. We talked about taking a trip to Iceland together, but never did. I am sorry for your loss, but also for my loss of a great friend.
Natalie Smith
Friend
May 14, 2020
I knew her as a volksmarcher. I always enjoyed being in her company--she was fun, looked at the bright side of life, and just seemed to enjoy life. It was an honor and pleasure to share time with Pat, although it was very limited.
Charlotte Phillips
Friend
May 14, 2020
Our sympathies to the family on the loss of such a special person. We knew Pat from her many treks with the walking club - always enjoyed walking and talking with her.
Karen & John Watson
Friend
May 14, 2020
In these trying times, it is very hard to say good bye to someone you lose. Not being able to celebrate with Pat's family and friends Pat's remarkable friendliness, sincerity and devotion to God is a double loss for us. We met Pat through Volkssporting and walking trips. She was always positive, easy to converse with and warm in her compassion towards everyone. Her love of travel and learning took her to some amazing places that challenged her in both mind and spirit. Pat, we are sure you were embraced in God's loving arms as you walked through those pearly gates into Heaven. Be at Peace now Dear Friend.
Lea and Tad Darling
Friend
May 14, 2020
I will always remember my dear friend, Pat, her devotion to God and her faithful presence at the daily Rosary prayer.I am saying a Rosary in her memory.I will remember our trips together, especially our trip to Cooperstown with her dear sister, Barbara. She had a positive outlook on life. She had very strong feelings and I still feel and hear her voice as we would discuss everything from art to religion to animals and everything in between. Bob and I will miss her but find comfort that she is resting peacefully in the arms of Jesus.My condolences to her son and the rest of her family. God bless you all.
Dara Flanagan
Friend
May 14, 2020
On behalf of the Capuchin brothers, I offer my deepest sympathies on the passing of Patricia. It is truly humbling to receive memorial donations in honor of Patricia's life. Please be assured of the brother's prayers for the entire Reed family during this great time of grief. May perpetual light shine upon Patricia.
Br Capuchin
Friend
May 14, 2020
Pat was an excellent student in my biblical theolgy classes at St Bernards School of Theology and Ministry. She was a beloved gentle and caring lady. May she rest in peace
Marcus Gigliotti
Teacher
May 14, 2020
I remember Pats laughter, compassion, intelligence, and most of all her deep faith.

Mdeline Liefl
Friend
May 14, 2020
May Pat's soul rest contentedly in the happiness of God's home.
"Eternal Rest Grant Unto Her Oh Lord. And Let Perpetual Light Shine Upon Her."
Fr. Bob Harrison, CSsR
Friend
May 14, 2020
My Deepest Sympathies and Prayers. Patricia was a kind and generous soul, with an inviting smile, and warm demeanor. She was courageous and loved the Lord. Her favorite saying was Everyone is a star when seen through the respectful eyes. Thank you, Patricia, for loving us all.
Caterina Lucke
Classmate
May 14, 2020
Pat was an avid walker, usually accompanied by her dog. A good friend and well liked by everyone in the ESCV
Walking Club. I am saddened to hear of her passing. My deepest sympathy to her family.
Kathy LeRoux
Friend
May 14, 2020
We will miss seeing Pat each week at Mass. she was a warm, wonderful person.
Glenn and Linda Allen
Friend
May 14, 2020
I was very lucky to meet Pat only recently. She was a very special person. Her work with grieving families was such a valuable service. Her guidance of my ministry will never be forgotten. She will always be with us all.
Catherine Burch
Friend
May 14, 2020
Jim and I send our deepest condolences to Pat's family. After meeting Pat when we were both Information Desk Volunteers at the Saratoga Springs Public Library, our paths crossed as Volkssporters and as ushers at Saratoga Performing Arts Center resulting in a long friendship. Pat's mission as an extremely knowledgeable health care provider was to promote awareness of the need for a single-payer health insurance system. Pat always talked about her sister, Barbara, her two brothers and she adored their children and grandchildren. We will miss her smile and we will always be grateful to have known her.
Linda Morzillo
Friend
May 13, 2020
My condolences to the family at the sudden loss of Pat. She was a treasured friend & I have so many wonderful memories of the times we spent together esp. through our ministries at St. Clement's Parish & with the Ladies of Charity Organization. Pat was a generous person who was always willing to share her time & talents with others. She was such a vibrant & positive person & her strong Faith was an inspiration to all of us. Pat will be missed but her memory will live on in our hearts...
Evelyn Bedard
Friend
May 13, 2020
Beautiful, Beautiful Pat. You are one of those special persons in my life. Our conversations after daily Mass as we sat in the pew long after all had gone are memories I shall always hold in my heart with a smile. Listening to your joy for teaching faith formation as we shared our techniques in reaching the kids is something I shall always cherish. Your life of servant hood has shone forth brightly from years of hospital nursing days, to your faithful serving at St. Clements, to your Dominican Order service to the Lord (as you aptly said, I think Dominican life is in my genes, make my life promise soon).
You shall be missed dear Pat. As you make your journey to the Beatific Vision to dwell within His Sacred Heart, please whisper a prayer for me...and I for you.....until I join you in eternity. Well done good and faithful servant. Well done.
With deepest sympathy to all your family who are now missing A STAR in everyones eyes!
Love you,
Kathleen Connors Caine
Kathleen Caine
Friend
May 13, 2020
Pat made an outstanding personal contribution to the Parish of St, Clements community, in particularly the Parish Retreat Program. After serving for many years as an active member of Retreat Planning Committee, she was elected Chairperson of this Committee as such blessing all of us with her outstanding leadership skills and her devout personal religious Faith!
Joseph Dorflinger
Acquaintance
May 13, 2020
Joseph Dorflinger
Coworker
May 13, 2020
I knew Pat as a very active member of the St. Clements Parish community! For many years In particularly I enjoyed serving with Pat as members of the Parish Retreat program. In past two years, Pat served as chairperson of the Retreat Planning Committee. Her commitment to St. Clements Parish will be sorely missed as will her organizational skills and her leadership skills will be missed particularly by the Parish Retreat Program.
Joseph Dorflinger
Coworker
May 12, 2020
Our deepest sympathy and prayers
Diane and James Pertell
May 12, 2020
Pat was one of the nicest people I ever volunteered with at St. Clement's. I will miss her warm smile. May God bless her family during these difficult days.
Patty Riberts
Friend
May 12, 2020
My heartfelt condolences to you and your family. I was deeply saddened by the new of Pats passing. We had just spoken Sunday evening and were planning to get Mexican food from our favorite place and go to the park for lunch. She was my patient advocate during my last surgery and I couldnt have gotten through it without her. She was such a wonderful person and a great friend. Pat will live on in our memories.
Christine Edwards
Friend
May 12, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Mike Boos
May 12, 2020
To Patricia's Family and Friends,
We want to express our sympathy and let you know that our thoughts are with you.
Sincerely,
The Staff at Burke Funeral Home
