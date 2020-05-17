Beautiful, Beautiful Pat. You are one of those special persons in my life. Our conversations after daily Mass as we sat in the pew long after all had gone are memories I shall always hold in my heart with a smile. Listening to your joy for teaching faith formation as we shared our techniques in reaching the kids is something I shall always cherish. Your life of servant hood has shone forth brightly from years of hospital nursing days, to your faithful serving at St. Clements, to your Dominican Order service to the Lord (as you aptly said, I think Dominican life is in my genes, make my life promise soon).

You shall be missed dear Pat. As you make your journey to the Beatific Vision to dwell within His Sacred Heart, please whisper a prayer for me...and I for you.....until I join you in eternity. Well done good and faithful servant. Well done.

With deepest sympathy to all your family who are now missing A STAR in everyones eyes!

Love you,

Kathleen Connors Caine

