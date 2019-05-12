Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Klimchak. View Sign Service Information Jones Funeral Home Inc 1503 Union Street Schenectady , NY 12309 (518)-346-3881 Send Flowers Obituary

Klimchak, Patricia COLONIE Patricia Mary (O'Toole) Klimchak, 85, of Colonie, N.Y., with the love, support and blessing of her children, passed peacefully on Friday, May 10, 2019. Patricia was born in Albany on March 13, 1934. She attended Roessleville School and graduated in 1951 as Valedictorian. She went to work for New York Telephone in Albany, taking the bus downtown every day. Her dear friend Fritz Walker introduced her to the love of her life, Donald. They were married on September 8, 1957. Together they raised six children. She was a Cub Scout Den mom and Girl Scout cookie mom. She loved working on crafts like knitting, crocheting, tole painting and beading. In the mid-1970s, she went to work for the Board of Cooperative Education Services as a secretary, where she worked hard and made many friends. She volunteered at Proctors in her retirement years. She enjoyed keeping fit with her daily walks, taking classes from Jazzercise to line dancing and going to the fitness center into her 81st year. She traveled with her husband to Germany and Ireland, and they enjoyed their yearly vacation to Ormond Beach Fla., visiting good friends and family. For almost 50 years, she enjoyed her weekly card club with "the girls," Doris Crawmer, Joan Couture, Carol (Smitty) Rea, Claire Newman, her sister Peggy and sister-in-law Helen. Patsy cherished her entire family, and friends, new and old. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; their infant son, Michael; her sister, Peggy; brothers, Jimmy and Michael; and her parents, James and Mary (Lansley) O'Toole. She is survived by her brother Larry, Colorado Springs, Colo.; her children and their families, Donald J, Nanticoke, Pa., Linda Klimchak and Debbie Plaza, Cheektowaga, N.Y., and their children Nicole, Jessica, Kasey and Sydney; Joseph and Myongsun, Las Vegas Nev. and their children, Jenifer and Joshua; David, Colonie, and his children, David and Amanda; David and Laura (Klimchak) Foster and their children, Michael, Anna and Matthew, Burnt Hills; John Klimchak and Greg Guarnieri, Shavertown, Pa. Oma is also survived by nine beautiful great-grandchildren. Calling hours will be held at Jones Funeral Home, 1503 Union St.,(at McClellan St.), Schenectady on Thursday, May 16 from 5 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at The Church of St. Clare, Colonie, on Friday, May 17 at 9 a.m. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens. Please consider donations in her honor to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or







Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.