Fallek, Patricia Koonz VOORHEESVILLE Patricia Koonz Fallek, 84, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020, after a valiant fight with Metastatic Breast Cancer. Pat retired from Albany City Schools after 35 years as an elementary school teacher. Pat was predeceased by her late loving husband Samuel Fallek, "Sam," "Poppy," of 48 years. She was born to the late Anna and George Koonz on May 13, 1935. Pat is survived by her two children, Martha Anne Fashouer and Peter Michael Foster; her grandchildren, Anna Denzel (Jeff), Abigail Collins(John), Dylan Foster, Zachary Fashouer and Jackson Foster. She is also survived by numerous other relatives and many devoted friends and volunteer colleagues. Services celebrating Pat's life will be held on Friday, March 13, in the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Visitation will begin at 11:30 a.m. followed by her service at 1 p.m. Burial will then follow in the Beth Emeth Cemetery, Loudonville. Donations may be made to St. Peter's Hospital Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208 in honor of St. Peter's Hospice Inn. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.McveighFuneraHome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020