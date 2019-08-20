Cameron, Patricia L. ALBANY Patricia L. (Ulenski) Cameron, 77, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. A lifelong resident of Albany County, she was the daughter of the late Vincent and Ada (Wallace) Ulenski. Her fondest childhood memories were of spending time on her grandparents farm (Ulenski Drive) when Wolf Road was merely a two-way street. Patricia worked for the state of New York before opening a neighborhood store, Cameron's Corner News. Patricia was active in the Albany Democratic Party and served as an advocate to help people in her community. Predeceased by her loving husband of 55 years, David A. Cameron, Patricia is survived by her devoted daughters, Patricia Morrison (Ronald), Victoria Page (Gregory), and Sandra DeJohn (Vincent); cherished grandchildren, Valerie Napoli (Michael), Ryan Morrison, Samantha DeJohn, Sarah DeJohn, and Alexander DeJohn; great-grandchildren, Logan and Brooke Napoli; sister Nancy Earley (Willard); brother Vincent Ulenski (Patricia), and many nieces and nephews. A private memorial will be held in Memory Gardens in Colonie. For the quality of care given, donations can be made to the Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 20, 2019