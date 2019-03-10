Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia L. Dobert. View Sign

Dobert, Patricia L. SAND LAKE Patricia L. Dobert, 82 of Stagecoach Road, went home to her Lord on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital after a time of declining health. Born and raised in Troy, Pat was the daughter of the late Francis V. and Catherine Ryan Coraldi; and the wife of the late Donald C. Dobert. She was a 1954 graduate of Catholic High. She then worked as a sales clerk at Montgomery Wards. After moving to the Sand Lake area in 1968, Pat took a position with the New York Telephone Company as a data entry clerk. In 1998, Pat retired after 30 years of service. Pat and her family attended the Church of the Covenant and Calvary Chapel before settling into the West Stephentown Baptist Church. Loving to sing, she joined the Christian Music Ministries. She was an active member of the church, participating in the choir, the Sunday school, vacation bible school, the hospitality team, as an usher and unofficial greeter. She loved to make everyone welcome. She was well regarded in the community. Friendly and caring her home was always open to those in need. She worked hard alongside her husband keeping farm animals, cutting wood and canning what they grew. Pat was the sister of the late Francis V. Coraldi Jr. and Catherine M. Sickles. Survivors include her sister Jacqueline H. Doremus of Ballston Spa; her daughters, Karen (R. Lindsay) Todd of Sand Lake and Patricia A. (John) Paccione of Troy; grandchildren, Kirsten (Chris) Benamati, Johanna (Nathan) Allen, Noelle, Joel, Annalise and Bethan Todd; and great-grandsons, William E. and Samual F. Benamati. Relatives and friends are invited to Patricia's memorial service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, in the West Stephentown Baptist Church, 1672 NY 43, West Stephentown. If desired, the family request donations in memory of Patricia L. Dobert be made to the Capital City Rescue Mission, 259 S. Pearl St., Albany, NY, 12202. Visit







2691 Ny Highway 43

Averill Park , NY 12018

