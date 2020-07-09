1/
Patricia L. Hoffman
Hoffman, Patricia L. NISKAYUNA Patricia L. Hoffman, 73, passed away July 6, 2020, at her home, surrounded by loved ones. Born in New Brunswick, N.J. she was the daughter of the late Walter and Loretta (Gryniak) Lichota. She was a devoted sister to W. Ronald Lichota Sr. and Gregory Lichota, both of whom predeceased her. Patricia was blessed with beautiful twin daughters, Kristine and Teresa (deceased). She is survived by her beloved daughter, Kristine Hoffman; and her devoted dachshund, Reeses. Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 11, from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. with a memorial service to immediately follow at 12 p.m. at New Comer Cremations and Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. Gathering size within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. Online condolences may be expressed at www.NewComerAlbany.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
JUL
11
Memorial service
12:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
