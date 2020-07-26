Robilotto, Patricia L. LATHAM Patricia L. Robilotto, 78 of Latham, passed away suddenly on July 16, 2020. Patricia was born on March 27, 1942, in Hartford, Conn. to Chester and Louise Wisniewski (Glynn). She attended Cardinal McCloskey High School. Pat was the co-owner of Falvo's Meat Market in Slingerlands. She truly looked forward to her yearly trip of 29 years to Aruba with the love of her life Joe. Pat had a passion for watching and going to Yankees games and knew every player. She married her high school boyfriend Joseph and was married for 58 years. She was the loving mother of Joseph (Patricia) of Colonie, Richard of Florida, Michele (Kenneth) Kippen of Troy and David (Jessica) of Glenville; as well as her nine cherished grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family on Tuesday, July 28, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. Funeral services will be celebrated at 12 p.m. immediately following the visitation at the funeral home. In accordance with mandated health guidelines, face masks and social distancing are required and guests will be limited to a specific number inside the building, at any given time. Interment will take place in St. Agnes Cemetery in Menands In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Pat's memory to the Autism Society of the Greater Capital Region; 433 State St., 4th Fl., Schenectady, NY, 12305; www.asgcr.org
. Online condolences may be offered to the family at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com
.