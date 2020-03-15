Rockwood, Patricia L. LOUDONVILLE Patricia L. Rockwood, 90 of Loudonville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Kingsway Arms surrounded by her family's love. Born in Union City, N.J., Pat was the daughter of the late Roy and Sis (Jones) Lounsbury. She was the devoted wife of Lawrence K. Rockwood for 20 years. Pat attended Green Mountain College for secretarial studies. She retired from North Colonie School District after 26 years of dedicated service, where she made many good friends and loved her work. Pat centered her love for family at her Southgate home for 60 years. Pat said that marrying Rocky and nurturing her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the greatest gifts she ever received and that she loved each and every one with a passion unequaled. Pat expressed an affection for music with her voice, playing the piano and playing the ukulele with her fellow band members. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, knitting, completing crossword puzzles and sharing her zest for life. Patricia is survived by her husband, Rocky, whom she respected and loved with great devotion; her children, Laurie (Lounsbury) Teale (Eric), Lynn (Amidon) Del Signore (John Michael), Nancy (Amidon) Piche (Robert), and Katherine (Amidon) McBrien (Gregory); her grandchildren, Christoffer, Chelsea, Courtney, Travis, Aaron, Katherine L., Casey, Katherine A., Kelly, Jonathan and Lisl; and great-grandchildren, Christopher, Ellie, Jesse, Wyatt, Brooks and Linnea. In addition to her parents, Pat was predeceased by her beloved and admired brother, Col. Roy E. Lounsbury, U.S. Army. Family and friends are invited to attend her memorial service, which will be held at 10 a.m. on March 20, in the Niskayuna Reformed Church, 3041 Troy Schenectady Rd., Niskayuna. Interment will follow the service in Albany Rural Cemetery, Menands. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to . To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 15, 2020