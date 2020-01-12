Burgess, Patricia "Patty" L. Weaver RENSSELAER Patricia "Patty" L. Weaver Burgess, age 55, died peacefully surrounded by her family on January 8, 2020, after a long courageous battle with ovarian cancer. Patty was raised in Rensselaer where she resided her entire life. She was educated in the Rensselaer City School District. Patty was a teacher's assistant for the Rensselaer City School District. Prior to working as a teacher's assistant, she was employed as a nurse aide for the Resurrection Nursing Home in Castleton. Patty was a homemaker and loved cooking and taking care of her family. Anyone who knew Patty, knows she was a foodie and she especially enjoyed her mac and cheese. Patty loved gatherings and celebrating any occasion with friends and family. Her annual trip to Maine with her family was a highlight of her year. Patty leaves to mourn her passing her two children, Jeremy Burgess and Dana Burgess; her husband, Charles Burgess; her father, Frank Weaver; her brothers, Timothy, John, and Frank Weaver; her two sisters, Colleen Butler and Kathleen Weaver; and her two grandchildren, Bella Liebermann and Brydan Burgess. Also left mourning are her many relatives and friends. Patty was a special friend to many. Patty was predeceased by her mother, Maureen Carl Weaver; sister, Andrea Weaver; brother, Joseph Weaver; and a granddaughter, Annabelle Fisher. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 12, 2020