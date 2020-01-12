Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia L. Weaver "Patty" Burgess. View Sign Service Information W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home 1700 Washington Ave Rensselaer , NY 12144 (518)-286-3400 Send Flowers Obituary

Burgess, Patricia "Patty" L. Weaver RENSSELAER Patricia "Patty" L. Weaver Burgess, age 55, died peacefully surrounded by her family on January 8, 2020, after a long courageous battle with ovarian cancer. Patty was raised in Rensselaer where she resided her entire life. She was educated in the Rensselaer City School District. Patty was a teacher's assistant for the Rensselaer City School District. Prior to working as a teacher's assistant, she was employed as a nurse aide for the Resurrection Nursing Home in Castleton. Patty was a homemaker and loved cooking and taking care of her family. Anyone who knew Patty, knows she was a foodie and she especially enjoyed her mac and cheese. Patty loved gatherings and celebrating any occasion with friends and family. Her annual trip to Maine with her family was a highlight of her year. Patty leaves to mourn her passing her two children, Jeremy Burgess and Dana Burgess; her husband, Charles Burgess; her father, Frank Weaver; her brothers, Timothy, John, and Frank Weaver; her two sisters, Colleen Butler and Kathleen Weaver; and her two grandchildren, Bella Liebermann and Brydan Burgess. Also left mourning are her many relatives and friends. Patty was a special friend to many. Patty was predeceased by her mother, Maureen Carl Weaver; sister, Andrea Weaver; brother, Joseph Weaver; and a granddaughter, Annabelle Fisher. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date.







