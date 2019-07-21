Albany Times Union Obituaries
Patricia Lamb


1946 - 2019
Patricia Lamb Obituary
Lamb, Patricia COHOES Patricia Lamb, 73, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 15, 2019. Pat was the daughter of the late Frank Lamb and Edwina Stadnicki. She was also predeceased by her beloved stepfather, Stanley Stadnicki. She was a proud alumnus of Nazareth College in Rochester, N.Y. She was a dedicated employee for the N.Y.S. Department of Tax and Finance. She was an elegant and refined woman with a love for theater and arts. Pat is survived by loving family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave. Menands, NY 12204. Visitation will be held at the Marra Funeral Home, 246 Remsen St., Cohoes, from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, July 22. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m. in St. Michael's Church, 20 Page Ave., Cohoes. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery Menands.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 21, 2019
