Goldstock, Patricia Lee SCHENECTADY Patricia Lee Goldstock of Schenectady passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Born December 23, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Dora Hughes. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Howard L. Goldstock. Pat was a lifelong resident of Schenectady having graduated from Draper High School and after graduation went to work as a secretary at the General Electric Co. Soon after meeting Howard (a pilot), he encouraged her to become a flight attendant. After flight attendant school, she worked for Eastern Airlines. Pat and Howard married and are survived by six children: Larry, Lee Ann, Leonard (Jennifer), Loreen, and L Jerome (Ann-Marie) and Vinson Lewis. Survivors also include seven grandchildren whom she adored: David, Luke, Julia, Dalton, Asa, Griffin, and Michael; and one great-grandchild, Rowan. She has one sister Michele "Sissy" (John) Marcil; nephew Brandon (Sue-Ellen) Bethmann; and niece Natasha Bethmann. Pat's family meant the world to her and always came first! She was a very devoted Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, and friend. When the children were older, Pat worked at Goldstock's Sporting Goods helping Howard with the family business. She and Howard have many friends, all of whom were always welcome at their beautiful home, River Meadow Farms. Thanksgiving dinner was always well attended! She spent her life dedicated to her family. From a very young age she imparted to her children the importance of a strong work ethic and personal responsibility. She was actively involved in both a bait store and farm stand at the farm on Lock 7 road. She spent many nights with buckets and a flashlight scouring the local golf courses for night crawlers. She also had the kids up early, picking corn and vegetables for the Lock 7 farm stand. She never took a dime for herself. Every penny contributed to the children's college education fund. She was dedicated to her family like no other. She sacrificed everything for her family. Pat always enjoyed playing sports even as a young girl. As an adult she was an avid, accomplished golfer and tennis player. From her nephew: "She was a real force." She has left a void in the lives of all who were blessed to know her.





