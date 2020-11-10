1/1
Patricia Leonard Harley
Harley, Patricia Leonard TROY Patricia Leonard Harley, 81, formerly of Dunham Street in Troy, died on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Van Rensselaer Manor after a long illness. Born in Troy, she was daughter of the late John Leonard and Julia Slattery Leonard; and wife of the late Lewis E. Harley. She had resided in Troy all her life and was a graduate of Catholic Central High School, class of 1956. Mrs. Harley worked in the Relay Center of AT&T for seven years, retiring in 1997 and prior to that for N.Y. Telephone as a customer service representative for 15 years. She had been a self-employed cosmetologist for several years. She was a member of the New York Telephone Pioneers and enjoyed knitting, crocheting, camping at Galway Lake, cruises and valued her Irish background. Survivors include a daughter, Nadine Fong of Wynantskill; a brother, Edward P. Leonard of Marblehead, Mass.; three grandchildren, Jenny (Chris) Ordon, Jaime Smith and Bryan Fong; three great-grandchildren, Tyler and Trey Ordon and Austin Smith and several nieces, nephews, cousins including some in Ireland. She was predeceased by a brother, John Leonard; and a sister, Mary E. Smay. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc., 276 Pawling Ave., Troy on Wednesday, November 11, from 4-7 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home and at 10:30 a.m. in St. Jude the Apostle Church Wynantskill where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Anthony Ligato, Pastor. Face covering and social distancing are required both outside and inside during visitation and services. Interment will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Patricia L. Harley to the Alzheimer's Association of Northeastern New York, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY, 12205 or American Parkinson Disease Association, Inc. Parkinson Plaza, 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY, 10305. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 10, 2020.
