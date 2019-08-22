Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Lloyd Pelton. View Sign Service Information Bowen & Parker Bros Funeral Home 97 Old Loudon Rd Latham , NY 12110 (518)-273-4162 Send Flowers Obituary

Pelton, Patricia Lloyd COLONIE Patricia Lloyd Pelton, 81, died on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at the Community Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany. Born in Troy on September 7, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Edwin A. and Lillian M. (McCarthy) Lloyd. Pat was raised and educated in Troy, graduated from Troy High School in 1955 and attended both Russell Sage College and H.V.C.C. Mom retired from Verizon, formerly New York Telephone Company after more than 30 years service, and was more recently employed in the trustee office of Andrea E. Celli. She dedicated much of her life in service to her community through her involvement with the Order of the Eastern Star and its associated organizations, the Order of the Amaranth, and the Daughters of the Nile. She twice served as the Eastern Star district deputy grand matron. Mom was a member and past president of the Colonie Lodge of Elks Ladies Auxiliary, a council member of Boy Scout Troop 649 and a 4-H Leader in Rensselaer County. She was a long-time member of the Calvary United Methodist Church in Latham, and we thank their past and present leadership and congregation for their fellowship. Pat was the devoted wife of the late David Moore Pelton who preceded her in death on October 22, 2012; the mother of Dawn Edith Woelfersheim Reynolds, who preceded her in death in September 2003; and sister of Thomas R. Lloyd, who preceded her in death in July 2008. She is survived by her son and daughter, Thomas E. (Kathleen) Woelfersheim of Ballston Lake and Lillian E. (Anthony) Bullis of Stillwater; her stepson and stepdaughter, David A. (Lisa) Pelton of Stillwater and Dawn M. Fontenot of Ballston Spa; seven grandchildren, Jesse Ann Graham, Jennifer Kim (Justus) Ritchie, Cameron S. Reynolds, Patricia B. (Jake) O'Kay, Thomas A. Bullis, Jessica M. Fontenot and Emily M. (James) Gilcher; five great-grandsons and one great-granddaughter. A funeral service for Patricia will be held on Sunday, August 25, at 2 p.m. in the Bowen & Parker Bros. Funeral Home, 97 Old Loudon Road, Latham. Friends are invited to attend and may also visit with Patricia's family on Sunday, prior to the service, from 12 until 2 p.m. Interment will take place on Monday, August 26, at 10 a.m. in the Niskayuna Reformed Cemetery. To remember Patricia in a special way and in recognition of the wonderful care and support received by Patricia and her family, donations are suggested to the Community Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital, c/o The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. Visit







